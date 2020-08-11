Kylie Jenner turned 23 on Monday, to the tune of well-wishes on social media from mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday with Daughter Stormi, 2: 'Best Gift of All'

Kylie Jenner has everything she could ever wish for in daughter Stormi.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rang in her 23rd birthday on Monday, posing for one photo alongside her 2-year-old daughter in front of Kylie's birthday cake.

Stormi looked all too eager to help her mama blow out the candles atop her confection, which was all white with a scalloped frosting edge.

Kylie leaned in behind her daughter for the sweet photo op, which she captioned, "The best gift of all 🖤."

Stormi's dad Travis Scott also paid tribute to his ex on his Instagram Story Tuesday morning, sharing a trio of photos featuring Kylie and their daughter and decorating them with birthday cake emojis.

Earlier on Monday, Kylie celebrated her special day with some loving messages on social media from her mother Kris Jenner and older sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life ... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy ... you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I'm so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy," Kris said in her caption.

Added the Kardashian-Jenner momager, 64, "You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!!"

Khloé, 36, wrote in part in her tribute to the birthday girl, "Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it 💕"

Kylie's birthday comes three months after that of her ex Scott, who turned 28 on April 30.

The makeup mogul paid tribute to the rapper in honor of his big day, sharing a series of photos and videos that mostly included their daughter — among them a never-before-seen shot of the trio in the hospital shortly after Stormi's February 2018 birth.

Other images showed Scott smiling while holding Stormi over his shoulder, playing with the toddler in bed, taking in some mountainous sights and bringing a giggling Stormi on a bike ride.