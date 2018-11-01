Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Full 2017 Halloween Costume — Showing Off Her Then-Secret Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare look back at her baby bump on Wednesday, sharing a series of throwback videos of her 2017 Halloween costume.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, famously kept her pregnancy with baby Stormi Webster secret before giving birth to her daughter 8 months ago.

That meant when Halloween rolled around last year, Jenner couldn’t show off her entire costume on social media. Instead, the Kylie Cosmetics founder — who dressed as an angel alongside her BFF Jordyn Woods, who was a devil — cropped the photo up to just a face shot.

Of course, Halloween on Wednesday proved to be the perfect time to finally show off her full look. On her Instagram story, Jenner shared two videos of her full costume — her baby belly popping out in a tight-fighting white mini-dress, which she paired with oversized wings, matching lace-up heels and a platinum wig pulled into a high ponytail.

Jenner was back in angel wings this year, though it was one of (at least) six Halloween costumes she rocked.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

The youngest KarJenner sister showed off her post-baby body and channeled her inner Victoria’s Secret Angel with sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — all who wore sexy white lingerie looks, massive angel wings (actually supplied by the brand!) and crystal-encrusted high heels.

That might have been costume enough for one person, but Jenner has never been one to have a low-key Halloween. She also dressed as a Barbie doll and a Fanta girl (with a sea of her friends).

There were three mother-daughter costumes too.

She kicked off the lead-up to Halloween with a coordinating butterfly costume with Stormi, then dressed in matching skeleton costumes for a festive “Girls Halloween Dinner,” before (likely) ending the festivities as — what else — a storm cloud.

Stormi and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also made Stormi’s first Halloween season extra special by taking her baby girl on a family trip to her first pumpkin patch, with boyfriend Travis Scott in tow.

Moments from the family adventure were shared to Instagram, with one photo showing baby Stormi seated among a huge field of pumpkins. “First pumpkin patch,” wrote Jenner.

Later, she shared another image with both parents leaning down to give Stormi a sweet smooch as they posed together on a multi-level stack of hay bales.