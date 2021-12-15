Big Sky's Kylie Bunbury Welcomes First Baby, Son Rumi Walker: 'Unimaginable Love'
Kylie Bunbury shares her little one with husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins
Kylie Bunbury is a mom!
The Big Sky star, 32, welcomed her first baby, son Rumi Walker Riggins, with husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins on Dec. 6, she revealed Monday on Instagram. Baby Rumi is also the first child for Riggins.
Bunbury announced the exciting news alongside a photo of Rumi sleeping as the newborn held his mom's finger, writing, "Rumi Walker Riggins 💚 12.6.21 The greatest, deepest, most unimaginable love I've ever known."
The When They See Us alum received several congratulations in the comments section of her birth announcement including messages from Lena Waithe, Ashley Blaine, Ryan Dorsey, Niecy Nash, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Jay Ellis and more.
The actress first revealed her pregnancy news in June, posting a series of maternity photos taken on the beach with her husband.
Both Bunbury and Riggins cradled the actress's baby bump and held hands as they walked on a beach in Maui, Hawaii, in the sweet snaps.
"Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet 🤍✨," she captioned the photos.
In August, Bunbury expressed her excitement for her baby on the way with a spiritual post on Instagram.
"This is an appreciation post for the soul that chose us, already gifting us with transformation, deep reflections & boundless curiosity," she writes. "We love you little one. So much magic awaits. 💫"
Bunbury and Riggins got engaged in April 2018 and tied the knot on New Year's Day 2020.
"Roaring Love * 1-1-2020," the actress captioned a photo of the pair from their wedding in Portugal.