Kylie Bunbury and her husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins tied the knot on New Years Day 2020

When They See Us Star Kylie Bunbury Announces She's Pregnant: 'Life is a Series of Awakenings'

Kylie Bunbury is expecting her first child!

The When They See Us star, 32, announced she's pregnant on Tuesday in a series of maternity photos taken on the beach with her husband, Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins.

Both Bunbury and Riggins cradled the actress's baby bump and held hands as they walked on a beach in Maui, Hawaii, in the sweet snaps.

"Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet 🤍✨," the actress captioned the photos.

This will be the first child for both Bunbury and Riggins.

Bunbury and Riggins got engaged in April 2018 and tied the knot on New Year's Day 2020.

"Roaring Love * 1-1-2020," the actress captioned a photo of the pair from their wedding in Portugal.

Days later, she expressed her thanks to friends and family for celebrating them.

"There are no words to quantify how truly remarkable and enchanting our wedding week in Madeira was!" Bunbury began in a caption alongside a photo of her and Riggins together on a boat.

She continued, "To ring in a new decade and celebrate our Love, with our closest friends and family has filled & expanded our hearts in ways we will never forget!"