Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Daughter Sophia on Her 23rd Birthday: 'Admire You'

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky couldn't be more proud of their daughter on her special day.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, and her Buying Beverly Hills husband, 52, each took a moment to celebrate daughter Sophia Kylie on her 23rd birthday, sharing a photo carousel with pictures of Sophia throughout the years on Instagram Thursday.

"Happy birthday @sophiakylieee you are the funniest, strongest, smartest, most beautiful woman, " the proud mom of four writes.

"I love and admire you so much. Thank you for always making me proud ❤️🙏🏼."

Sophia is the second of the couple's three daughters, which include Portia, 14, and Alexia Simone, 26. Richards is also mom to daughter Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Umansky also shared his own birthday tribute to his daughter, sharing a photo where he hugs her from behind and kisses her cheeks as they pose near water.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing beautiful girl in the world. @sophiakylieee you're incredible and I love you more than anything in the world xoxo ❤️❤️❤️," the real estate pro wrote.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her role in Halloween Ends last October, Richards opened up about her oldest two daughters' role on her husband's new reality show, and how she once said she would never allow her girls to follow in her TV footsteps.

Noting how she is "totally eating my words" now, Richards told PEOPLE exclusively, "A few years ago, [I was quoted as] saying I would never let my daughters do reality television."

"Here are those words coming back to bite me," she laughed.

But, she explained, "because it's a business show centered around our company, The Agency, they decided to go for it. They are businesswomen, and my husband's a businessman."

"I can't wait for the haters to be like, 'You said you would never let your daughters [be on TV],' " Richards added. "I already know, guys. I'm putting it out there. I said that."