Kyle Richards and Daughters Celebrate as Youngest Portia Turns 15 — See the Fun Photos!

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's youngest little girl is growing up.

On Thursday, the family gathered with friends to celebrate daughter Portia's 15th birthday, with different family members sharing scenes from the special day on their respective Instagram pages.

One sweet photo shows Portia posing with older sisters Sophia Kylie, 23, Alexia Simone, 26, and Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34.

"The girlies 🫶," Sophia captured the photo.

Alexia and Kyle both shared photos of Portia, posing in front of her sprinkle-dusted birthday cake that reads "Happy 15th birthday Portia!"

Portia Umansky. @alexiaumansky/instagram

Kyle later shared a photo of the aftermath of the gathering, an empty table covered with colorful confetti. Cameras could be seen in part of the frame, indicating the event may have been filmed for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her role in Halloween Ends last October, Richards opened up about her oldest two daughters' role on her husband's new reality show, and how she once said she would never allow her girls to follow in her TV footsteps.

Noting how she is "totally eating my words" now, Richards told PEOPLE exclusively, "A few years ago, [I was quoted as] saying I would never let my daughters do reality television."

Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, and their daughters. Kyle Richards/Instagram

"Here are those words coming back to bite me," she laughed.

But, she explained, "because it's a business show centered around our company, The Agency, they decided to go for it. They are businesswomen, and my husband's a businessman."

"I can't wait for the haters to be like, 'You said you would never let your daughters [be on TV],' " Richards added. "I already know, guys. I'm putting it out there. I said that."