Kyle Richards and Daughters Celebrate as Youngest Portia Turns 15 — See the Fun Photos!

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky's youngest daughter, Portia, celebrated her 15th birthday with loved ones

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 02:24 PM
Kyle Richards and Daughters Share Photos Celebrating as Youngest Portia Turns 15
Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky. Photo: @sophiakylieee/instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's youngest little girl is growing up.

On Thursday, the family gathered with friends to celebrate daughter Portia's 15th birthday, with different family members sharing scenes from the special day on their respective Instagram pages.

One sweet photo shows Portia posing with older sisters Sophia Kylie, 23, Alexia Simone, 26, and Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34.

"The girlies 🫶," Sophia captured the photo.

Alexia and Kyle both shared photos of Portia, posing in front of her sprinkle-dusted birthday cake that reads "Happy 15th birthday Portia!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kyle Richards and Daughters Share Photos Celebrating as Youngest Portia Turns 15
Portia Umansky. @alexiaumansky/instagram

Kyle later shared a photo of the aftermath of the gathering, an empty table covered with colorful confetti. Cameras could be seen in part of the frame, indicating the event may have been filmed for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her role in Halloween Ends last October, Richards opened up about her oldest two daughters' role on her husband's new reality show, and how she once said she would never allow her girls to follow in her TV footsteps.

Noting how she is "totally eating my words" now, Richards told PEOPLE exclusively, "A few years ago, [I was quoted as] saying I would never let my daughters do reality television."

Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards Family
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, and their daughters. Kyle Richards/Instagram

"Here are those words coming back to bite me," she laughed.

But, she explained, "because it's a business show centered around our company, The Agency, they decided to go for it. They are businesswomen, and my husband's a businessman."

"I can't wait for the haters to be like, 'You said you would never let your daughters [be on TV],' " Richards added. "I already know, guys. I'm putting it out there. I said that."

Related Articles
Kyle Richards and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party at Wheelhouse on November 02, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Daughter Sophia on Her 23rd Birthday: 'Admire You'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured (l-r): Alexia Umansky, Kyle Richards and Farrah Aldjufrie
Kyle Richards Jokes About Not Letting Daughters Do Reality TV: 'Those Words Come Back to Bite Me'
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky family
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
kim richards' daughter whitney joining mauricio umansky's real estate firm the agency
Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis Joins Uncle Mauricio Umansky's Real Estate Firm, The Agency
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky family
Kyle Richards' 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Minkoff bday
'RHOBH' Cast Celebrates Crystal Minkoff's 40th Birthday: 'Sometimes We Play Nice'
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20003 -- Pictured: Jessica Chastain -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images); NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo - (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain Reveals She Rented Kyle Richards' House: 'How Do I Know This Place?'
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie
BUYING BEVERLY HILLS
First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
Demi Moore Shares Clip of Family Celebrating Her 'Baby' Tallulah's 29th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Clip of Family Celebrating Her 'Baby' Tallulah's 29th Birthday: 'You Are So Loved'
Mauricio Umansky
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Brooke Wiederhorn, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Farrah Brittany, Sophia Kylie Umansky, Alexia Umansky, Kimberly Collette Jackson, Whitney Davis, Allie Brinson Emery EXCLUSIVE - Kathy Hilton, Kyle and Kim Richards and daughters host baby shower for Brooke Brinson Wiederhorn at Hilton Bel Air home, Los Angeles, California, USA
Kathy Hilton Gathers with Family as She Hosts Niece Brooke Wiederhorn's Baby Shower — See Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/stories/teresagiudice/3031698224730257200/. TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Madonna attends the Moschino [TV] H&M London Launch Party hosted by Jeremy Scott at Annabels on November 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M )
Madonna and Family Celebrate as 'Precious Beautiful Talented' Daughter Mercy James Turns 17
FARRAH BRITTANY, MAURICIO UMANSKY and ALEXIA UMANSKY
Mauricio Umansky Talks Being a Dad 'and' Boss to His Daughters on New Netflix Show, 'Buying Beverly Hills'