Kyle Newman already shares sons Leo Thames, 5, and James Knight, 7, with ex Jaime King

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Kyle Newman and Singer Cyn Welcome First Child Together: Source

Kyle Newman is a dad of three.

The 44-year-old filmmaker — who is going through a contentious divorce with his estranged wife Jaime King — welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Cyn, a source confirms to People.

The baby is the first for singer Cyn (real name: Cynthia Nabozny), 27, and the third for Newman, who shares sons Leo Thames, 5, and James Knight, 7, with King, 41, who filed for divorce from Newman last May following 12 years of marriage.

Reps for Newman, Cyn and King have not commented on the news.

While it's unclear how long Newman and Cyn have been together, the singer — who is signed to the Katy Perry-founded Unsub Records label — shared the first photo of herself with Newman on social media in honor of Christmas.

The pair celebrated International Friendship Day with messages to each other on Twitter back in July — and Cyn even seemingly hinted at her pregnancy on Dec. 28, tweeting a lyric from "Hypochondriac" by Sasha Sloan: "Now i call my dr everyday, since i met you something in me's changed" alongside a red heart emoji.

On Valentine's Day, Cyn revealed she met her "soul mate" amid the pandemic. "happy Valentine's Day to my sweetheart," she captioned a series of selfies.

Along with her divorce filing last year, King also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order.

In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations that King has engaged in reckless behaviors that endangered the children. (She has denied his allegations.)

Before arriving back in L.A. ahead of the holidays, King — who's also producing the latest season of her Netflix show Black Summer — had been in Puerto Rico shooting an upcoming film.

"Her sons were able to travel with her and spend time there," a source previously told PEOPLE. On Thanksgiving, the star shared photos from their time in Puerto Rico, writing that she was feeling thankful "everyday with my babies."