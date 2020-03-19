Kyle Martino Cuddles with New Son as He Stays with Ex Eva Amurri and Kids amid Social Distancing

Image zoom Kyle Martino (L) and Eva Amurri with daughter Marlowe and son Major Julia D'Agostino

Kyle Martino and Eva Amurri are soaking up every moment with their newborn baby boy, Mateo Antoni.

The exes are spending their social distancing time together on Amurri’s property (where Martino, 39, is staying in the actress and blogger’s studio out back) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, six days after the birth of Mateo, their third child together.

Both Amurri, 35, and Martino have been sharing photos and videos to their Instagram feeds and Stories during their isolation with Mateo, 3-year-old son Major James and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5½, as the family adjusts to having a new baby once more.

In two posts to Martino’s Instagram Story on Thursday, the NBC Sports analyst can be seen holding his newborn close as little Mateo looks around with wide, seemingly curious eyes. Atop one image, Martino added a banner GIF that read, “All you need is love.”

Meanwhile, Amurri shared a snapshot of herself and Marlowe snuggling in bed with Mateo on Thursday, as well as a video of the family’s newest addition dressed in dinosaur-print pajamas. The new mom of three captioned the latter footage, “Happy Due Date, baby boy!”

Amurri confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that she and Martino were legally single when they welcomed Mateo last Friday, revealing that they finalized their divorce a month and a half ago. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the finalization occurred on Feb. 4.

Although Martino was not physically present for the recent birth of their son, shortly afterward, the stars spent some quality time together as a family.

“Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home,” Amurri wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside photos that showed herself and Martino in bed with their three kids. “We are all SO in love.”

In his own celebratory post, Martino praised his ex for being a “rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world,” while also including the hashtag “#ModernMartinoFamily” and a string of red heart emojis.

Image zoom Eva Amurri (R) and Kyle Martino with their kids Eva Amurri/Instagram

