Image zoom Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino with their kids

Kyle Martino is showing major gratitude for Eva Amurri this Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, the NBC Sports analyst, 38, penned a touching tribute to his estranged pregnant wife on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo taken from the side.

In the snapshot, Amurri, who bares her bump in black underwear and an open button-up shirt, does her 5½-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae‘s hair. Meanwhile, son Major James, 3, looks hesitant behind his mama, perhaps unsure of what to do when it comes to her hair.

“Happy Valentines Day Mama!! 💗,” Martino captioned the image. “I thought today was gonna be really hard, and in some ways it is. But today I feel our unbreakable love for one another. I’m proud of us for protecting that and modeling what love is for our children.”

“Today helps remind us that there is a place in our heart meant for another, and it’s the place in our heart still meant for each other that makes that feel right,” continued the soon-to-be father of three (he and Amurri, 34, are currently expecting their second son together). “I will always carry your heart, carry it in my heart. Love you Mama.”

Image zoom Kyle Martino and kids Kyle Martino/Instagram

Image zoom Eva Amurri Eva Amurri/ Instagarm

Amurri expressed her own feelings about her ex in the comment section, writing, “Awww this is the sweetest! So much love for you baby daddy!!! 💕💕💕💕 Can’t wait to have another little one to both love on!”

The lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon shared Martino’s post to her Instagram Story, along with her own text that read, “Sweetest sentiment from @kylemartino. I feel so lucky that we get to continue to grow together for many years to come. Even if it’s in a different way.”

Amurri celebrated the love-focused holiday by treating herself to a gift — a new car! She shared part of the buying process on her Instagram Story, posting a clip of herself sitting inside the Volvo, wearing black heart-shaped sunglasses.

“And they brought me some flowers to the car. Sweetest dealership,” Amurri captioned a subsequent photograph, showing off the bouquet of red roses.

Image zoom Kyle Martino (L) and Eva Amurri with their kids Julia D'Agostino

The pair announced their split in November, sharing a family photo with their kids along with a caption that began, “Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

Since their separation, the exes have made it clear on social media that they have no intention of avoiding each other, coming together over the holiday season for family outings and to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas together as a group.

Last month, Amurri made the “emotional” but “empowering” decision to return to her maiden name, writing in a lengthy Instagram post that she was “looking forward to the fresh start this new decade brings.”

“I firmly believe there is no ‘right’ way, but I think it’s so important to discuss these kinds of things to make others feel less alone,” she added, asking her fellow “divorced moms” how they handled their names after splitting.