Kyle Martino 'Never Been Happier' as He Shares Family Photo with Ex Eva Amurri and Their Kids

Kyle Martino is turning over a new leaf.

A week and a half after announcing he was leaving his NBC Sports position as an English Premier League commentator, the former pro soccer player shared a sweet set of family photos including ex-wife Eva Amurri and their three kids: sons Mateo Antoni, 5 months, and Major James, 3½, plus daughter Marlowe Mae, 6.

In his Friday post, Martino, 39, reflected on how their family dynamic has shifted since he and Amurri, 35, made the decision to split last year and finalize their divorce shortly before son Mateo's arrival this past March.

"There is no 'right way,' " he wrote. "Life, love, family & career take many forms. I know the decision Eva and I made to be a 'different' type of family, & me once again stepping away from a 'dream job' to pursue other passions, evokes confusion or even criticism."

"The truth," the father of three went on, is that they have "never been happier," because they have "found 'our way.' "

"Our kids now see a genuine version of parents who love them, love each other & most importantly love themselves," added Martino. "So in these challenging times I only offer this simple suggestion: Find you, and be it."

Amurri previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Martino were legally single when they welcomed Mateo on March 13, revealing that they had finalized their divorce a month and a half earlier.

Both Martino and the Happily Eva After blogger have been candid about their dedication to their children as they navigate the world of co-parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic. (For awhile, Martino was staying in Amurri's studio on her Westport, Connecticut, property so they could social distance together as a family.)

"It was either he isolates on his own and doesn't see the kids for who knows how long or we isolate together. It was an obvious choice for the kids' sake and his sake," Amurri told Otherland co-founder and CEO Abigail Cook Stone in April. "It's been great, surprisingly. It's obviously had its moments."

As for the former couple's "amicable" divorce, the daughter of Susan Sarandon said that she and Martino mediated it on their own, adding, "We've just been building off of that and it's working thus far."

Martino shared the news about his departure from NBC on Aug. 18, in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos from his time at the network over the years.

"Hey all, I wanted you to know that in the last few weeks the difficult decision has been made that this past season will be my last on NBC's Premier League Coverage," he wrote in the caption. "I'm humbled and proud to have been a part of the special coverage we've delivered over the past 7 years."

While the work "has been one of the joys of my life to have been on this incredible journey," Martino admitted that he felt like "it's clear the time has come for me to take on new challenges."