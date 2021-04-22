Kyle Dean Massey, Husband Taylor Frey Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate: 'Overcome with Gratitude'

"It's a miracle that any of it is possible for us," Taylor Frey, who married Nashville actor Kyle Dean Massey in 2016, tells PEOPLE

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey are achieving their fatherhood dreams!

The Broadway stars, who tied the knot in October 2016, are currently expecting their first child, a baby girl, via surrogate, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. Massey (who played openly gay singer-songwriter Kevin Bicks on Nashville) opens up about the significance of the baby news, recalling once not feeling a family was in his future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Knowing from a young age that I didn't fit the typical mold, the opportunity to become a parent is something I had put out of my head for a long time," Massey, 39, tells PEOPLE. "But now, I'm excited to be an example of what a new-American family can look like."

Frey, 31, adds, "I think for a long time as a gay guy I told myself that kids aren't what I wanted because it didn't seem attainable. I am just grateful for modern medicine, but even more so for generous women who sign up to help couples like us. We are so lucky."

Massey calls their surrogate an "absolute superwoman," sharing the moment she informed them of the successful transfer.

"She gathered her spouse and three kids and they all told us together," he says. "It was a very special moment where her family got to cheer on the start of ours. It was unforgettable."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kyle Dean & Taylor Frey expecting baby announcement Credit: Allen Zaki

"Her whole family was there and they were so excited," Frey says of the fateful FaceTime. "It was quite an emotional moment, watching this wonderful woman who is carrying for us and her entire family be this excited for us. We just wept. We were overcome with gratitude."

"It's a miracle that any of it is possible for us," he adds.

Massey and Frey have helped countless other people with the same miracles: the pair co-founded Elevate, their own IVF and egg donor agency that provides an empathetic approach to family planning. They also have the Forming Families Foundation, a non-profit that helps couples who need financial assistance along their IVF or adoption journeys.

"We've helped thousands of babies enter the world to couples battling infertility who long to be a parent," says Frey. "It has been so gratifying. I can't tell you how exciting it is for it to be our turn."

Kyle Dean & Taylor Frey expecting baby announcement Credit: Allen Zaki

Massey says they are "bursting with excitement" as they prepare for their new addition.

"The wonderful thing about building a family through IVF is that there are no mistakes," he explains. "Each step of this process is deliberate and every child that results from this process has been dreamt of for many years. To say we're excited would be an understatement."