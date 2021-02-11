Kyle Busch's Wife Samantha Reveals They Turned to Counseling for Marriage Issues After Miscarriage

"I don't know if, as a couple, we were gonna make it," says the NASCAR driver's wife Samantha Busch

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha had to recalibrate their marriage amid their fertility struggles.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 and have been open about their ongoing infertility struggles previously, sat down for an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, in which they discuss how suffering a miscarriage and the fertility struggles that followed impacted their relationship. The pair are parents to 5½-year-old son Brexton Locke.

"I will admit there have been times that we have both been so supportive to each other and then there have been times through this journey that we both are like, 'Are we gonna make it? I don't know if as a couple we're gonna make it,' " recalls Samantha. "Sure, on Instagram it looks all flowers and puppies and everything is perfect, but it's not."

"We ended up going to counseling," she continues. "We ended up prioritizing each other again. We had to really sit down and say: 'Okay, we love each other. The way that we're processing a miscarriage and fertility stuff is not lining up and we're just fighting nonstop. We have to do something about this.' "

"You realize that's what marriage is," adds Samantha. "It's waking up and knowing that no matter what life hands you, you're gonna do it together."

In December, the Buschs opened up to PEOPLE about losing their "last girl embryo," while also reflecting on how they repaired their marriage through the process. Samantha will detail the highs and lows of their experiences in her upcoming book Fighting Infertility.

"There were times when we were trying [to get pregnant] and we weren't even speaking," recalled Samantha.

"After the miscarriage [in November 2018], there were days that I was like, 'I don't think we are going to make it at this point.' We were fighting every single day about everything."

"Kyle and I are in a place right now where he's like, 'Yeah, let's fly across the country and get more testing and do what we need to get done,' but there were times when it wasn't like that," added Samantha. "When I started all of this, I was much more fragile. I felt like I couldn't do this. But now we are both like, 'What's next?' Bring it on. We can figure it out."

Samantha documented a step in their IVF journey in an Instagram post in late January, sharing that they "retrieved 31 eggs."

She added: "Now we wait to see how many fertilize, become embryos, continue to grow and then off to PSG testing. Grateful, hopeful and thrilled we completed another step in this journey!"