Kyle and Samantha Busch Welcome Baby Girl Lennix Key via Surrogate: 'Beyond Overjoyed'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdZdvmvr9h6/ abuschandrowdybusch Liked by vanya_n_ali and others samanthabusch's profile picture samanthabusch Verified Lennix Key Busch May 10, 2022 5:12 am 6.1 oz 20 in We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!! Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕 #lennixbusch #baby #babygirl #rainbowbaby #ivfjourney 1h

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdZdvmvr9h6/ abuschandrowdybusch Liked by vanya_n_ali and others samanthabusch's profile picture samanthabusch Verified Lennix Key Busch May 10, 2022 5:12 am 6.1 oz 20 in We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!! Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕 #lennixbusch #baby #babygirl #rainbowbaby #ivfjourney 1h

Kyle and Samantha Busch are parents to a new baby girl!

The couple welcomed their second baby, daughter Lennix Key, via surrogate on Tuesday, they announced via Instagram in a joint post. The couple is already parents to 6-year-old son Brexton Locke.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Lennix arrived at 5:12 am local time, weighing 6.1 oz and measuring 20 inches at birth.

"We're beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can't wait to meet her!!!" they wrote in the caption.

"Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕" the caption concluded.

The carousel of photos in the post showed the adorable newborn girl swaddled in pink, with a bejeweled nameplate saying "Lennix" resting on her.

Lennix also had a pink satin hair bow around her head in all the pictures except the last, which showed off her full head of dark hair.

Among the hashtags included in the post were #rainbowbaby and #ivfjourney.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, lifestyle blogger Samantha, 35, announced that she and the race car driver, 37, were adding another little one to their family after years of sharing their heartbreaking experiences with infertility.

She shared the happy news on Instagram that they were expecting a baby girl via surrogate in May 2022. To go along with the exciting announcement, the couple shared an emotional video documenting the moment they told their son Brexton he would be a big brother.

The two-minute clip followed Kyle and Samantha as they brought Bretxon to a rainbow balloon arch where he was instructed to open a small gift.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle and Samantha Busch on Their Journey to Parenthood

Brexton opened the box to find a lime (the size of the baby at the time) and a sonogram. He proceeded to hug his mom and exclaim, "My baby sister!"

The family of three then posed for several sweet shots together and Samantha changed into a pink shirt that read, "Not showing still growing #surrogacy."

"You can't have a rainbow without a storm ⛈ 🌈 We are so incredibly happy to announce that our baby girl will be joining our family via a gestational carrier in May of 2022!!!!💗," Samantha began her caption.

"Some of the most beautiful things in life come after heartache and a whole lot of prayers. We have dreamed of this day being able to make Brexton a big brother and getting to tell him the exciting news FINALLY was one of the most special moments in life," she continued. "Thank you everyone who has supported us on our journey and did not give up hope just like we didn't. We are so beyond grateful that we have the most amazing GC to help us complete our family."

"We are forever humbled and appreciative to her and to all of you that have sent us so many encouraging messages over the years," she concluded.

For more than eight years, Samantha and Kyle had struggled with infertility, experiencing everything from a miscarriage to a failed IVF attempt and, in November 2020, a second unsuccessful IVF attempt while using an otherwise healthy surrogate.