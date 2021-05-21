KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Clashes with Kourtney, Accuses Her of 'Degrading' a Nanny During 'Disagreement'

During the argument on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian told sister Kim that she doesn't have to fire the nanny, but the staffer "will not ever be around my kids" again

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got into a heated argument over a situation involving a family nanny.

On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 40, accused sister Kourtney, 42, of "degrading" her nanny, who Kourtney said will never be allowed around her kids again, but Kim can keep if she works for her.

Kim said her nanny, who remains unnamed, cried after being confronted by Kourtney on a trip with their kids, worried that she would be fired.

"Kim's nanny and I had a little disagreement when we were away traveling together," Kourtney told the camera during a confessional in the episode.

Bringing it up to Kourtney, Kim said her nanny "felt so degraded by you, and you just started yelling at her and you said, 'Keep your voice down,' " which Kourtney said was a "lie."

Explaining her side, Kourtney recalled that 6-year-old son Reign (one of three children she shares with ex Scott Disick) told her that Kim's nanny said he "would go to jail" if he talked in the car.

The mom said her son is "big on" her confronting people in front of him when he brings up an issue so that he knows "I have his back."

"It should have been in private," said Kim. "She said [she] wish[ed] you would've tapped [her] on the shoulder and said, 'Hey, something's really bothering me. Can I talk to you?' and [you] could have talked in private."

"There's not even 1 percent that I yelled," Kourtney said, adding that Kim's nanny "was the one who raised her voice."

When Kim — who is mom to four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — shared that the nanny got emotional and began packing to leave, Kim assured her she wasn't fired.

Kourtney responded to Kim, "Yeah, if you think she works for you, that's totally fine. She would never work for me with the way she acts. That's totally your choice."

Kim soon said she likes the nanny and preferred "to keep my staff for a long time, so that's how I feel." Kourtney then says, "Keep her. She will not ever be around my kids."

"Kourtney, you can't even keep a nanny," says Kim.

"Kim, shut the f--- up, honestly. The way you're talking is wild," Kourtney replied. Speaking to the cameras, Kourtney said Kim's jabs were "lies about my own staff," which was "really hurtful coming from my sister." She said Kim was "projecting all [her] bulls--- onto" her.

Kim told Khloé Kardashian, who sat by for the back-and-forth between the sisters, that Kourtney had to "realize when you treat people like that — it's not that I believe [the nanny], I believe both of them."

When Khloé, 36, went to check on Kourtney, who left the room after the fight, Kourtney cried, saying Kim is "that person that uses s--- against you. It's just like, that's the stuff that makes me question like why would you treat your family like that? It's so f----- up."

"You want to portray me in this way that's not even true?" Kourtney added. "It's just bizarre. I can't be around that energy right now."

Later in the episode, after the sisters had a calmer sit-down to address the situation, Kim said in a confessional that she saw "both sides" of the incident, and that she felt "guilty" about how she broached the topic with Kourtney.

The fight comes after when Kim and Kourtney got into a physical altercation on-camera during the previous season of the show after tensions between the siblings mounted.