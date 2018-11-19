Kurt Russell Reveals Kate Hudson Is a 'Little Different' with Daughter Rani Than with Her Sons

Kurt Russell couldn’t be happier to welcome another member to the family.

The actor — who stars as Santa Claus in Netflix’s upcoming The Christmas Chronicles alongside longtime partner Goldie Hawn‘s son Oliver Hudson — attended the Los Angeles world premiere of the film Sunday with Hawn and Oliver, where he and the latter spoke to PEOPLE about Kate Hudson‘s newborn baby girl Rani Rose.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She is the sixth grandchild, Kate’s first daughter. Along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time,” said Russell, 67.

Hawn, 72, is grandmother to Kate’s daughter Rani plus her sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, as well as Oliver’s three children: daughter Rio Laura, 5, plus sons Bodhi Hawn, 8½, and Wilder Brooks, 11.

“She’s doing great,” Russell continued of Rani. “This will be a first-Christmas experience. She’s 6 weeks old. Obviously she won’t remember it, but it’ll start setting the tone.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson

RELATED: Kate Hudson Makes First Public Appearance Five Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Rani Rose

While Rani is the third child for Kate (she shares her baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson), there is still plenty of new ground to cover, according to Russell.

“She’s a little different with the little girl, I think at this stage, than I remember her being with her boys [at this age],” the Overboard star told PEOPLE of Kate, 39.

“We’re really glad that she got [a daughter] and had an opportunity to have her,” he raved. “We’re proud of Danny and the relationship that grew between Kate and Danny, the result being Rani Rose.”

Kurt Russell, Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Welcome Daughter Rani Rose — Find Out the Story Behind Her Name

Oliver, 42, couldn’t be happier for his sister. As he told PEOPLE during the event, while he isn’t sure about how Kate has changed, a daughter was “definitely something she wanted and she got.”

“It’s just fun to have a whole different crew,” he shared. “I had my daughter on my third kid as well, and it’s a totally different ballgame, girls and boys are, for sure.”

The Christmas Chronicles will be available to stream Thursday on Netflix.