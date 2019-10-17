These Photos of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl Kulture Prove She's the Cutest Kid in the Rap Game

Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10, 2018, but it wasn’t until December of that year that her mama posted this photo of her on Instagram.
A happy little family! Cardi shared this photo of her with husband Offset and 3-month-old Kulture on vacation in Mexico.
All smiles! Cardi posted this photo of baby Kulture showing off her toothless smile ahead of her 1st birthday!
The sweetest birthday gift! Kulture fed her mom a cupcake on the eve of her 1st birthday.
Would you just look at those cheeks?!
No wonder her dad, Offset (whose real name is Kiari), wants to kiss them so often.
Our hearts! They’re melting!
Offset took this snap of his baby girl rocking a custom onesie that says, “50% Kiari, 50% Cardi, 100% Kulture.”
She’s already a fashionista.
Kulture came through drippin’ in this pink hoodie!
There’s not an accessory she can’t rock — including a pink Rolls Royce walker.
At her 1st birthday party, Kulture accessorized with some cake!
She loves a baseball cap moment. Especially when she can wear it while remixing her mom’s song, “I Like It.”
Or sunglasses! Though it looks like she borrowed her mom’s for this photo.
And can rock a bucket hat (so trendy!) like it’s nobody’s business.
She’s not so into this accessory, though … Her mom joked on Instagram, “She don’t like to be bothered but she loves to bother.”
She already knows how to pose for the perfect photo. Look at her little feet!
She’s getting used to being on tour with Mom.
Even if that means catching a nap on the go.
All Gucci everything! Cardi B shared an adorable video of 15-month-old Kulture showing off her dance moves and looking super cute while doing it.
Before we know it, Kulture’s going to be out here on Instagram like her mama.
The 15-month-old got a glimpse of the limelight when she joined her mom and dad on stage in New York City in October 2019.
She’s a natural already!