These Photos of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl Kulture Prove She's the Cutest Kid in the Rap Game

From bold accessories to remixing her mama's songs, Kulture is on her way to superstardom at just 15 months old
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 17, 2019 04:55 PM

Cardi B/Instagram

Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10, 2018, but it wasn’t until December of that year that her mama posted this photo of her on Instagram. 

Cardi B/Instagram

A happy little family! Cardi shared this photo of her with husband Offset and 3-month-old Kulture on vacation in Mexico. 

Cardi B/Instagram

All smiles! Cardi posted this photo of baby Kulture showing off her toothless smile ahead of her 1st birthday! 

Cardi B/Instagram

The sweetest birthday gift! Kulture fed her mom a cupcake on the eve of her 1st birthday. 

Offset/Instagram

Would you just look at those cheeks?! 

Offset/Instagram

No wonder her dad, Offset (whose real name is Kiari), wants to kiss them so often. 

Offset/Instagram

Our hearts! They’re melting! 

Offset/Instagram

Offset took this snap of his baby girl rocking a custom onesie that says, “50% Kiari, 50% Cardi, 100% Kulture.” 

Cardi B/Instagram

She’s already a fashionista. 

Cardi B/Instagram

Kulture came through drippin’ in this pink hoodie! 

Cardi B/Instagram

There’s not an accessory she can’t rock — including a pink Rolls Royce walker

Offset/Instagram

At her 1st birthday party, Kulture accessorized with some cake! 

Offset/Instagram

She loves a baseball cap moment. Especially when she can wear it while remixing her mom’s song, “I Like It.” 

Cardi B/Instagram

Or sunglasses! Though it looks like she borrowed her mom’s for this photo. 

And can rock a bucket hat (so trendy!) like it’s nobody’s business. 

Cardi B/Instagram

She’s not so into this accessory, though … Her mom joked on Instagram, “She don’t like to be bothered but she loves to bother.” 

Cardi B/Instagram

She already knows how to pose for the perfect photo. Look at her little feet! 

Cardi B/Instagram

She’s getting used to being on tour with Mom.

Cardi B/Instagram

Even if that means catching a nap on the go. 

Instagram

All Gucci everything! Cardi B shared an adorable video of 15-month-old Kulture showing off her dance moves and looking super cute while doing it. 

Cardi B/Instagram

Before we know it, Kulture’s going to be out here on Instagram like her mama. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The 15-month-old got a glimpse of the limelight when she joined her mom and dad on stage in New York City in October 2019. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

She’s a natural already! 

