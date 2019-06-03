Future Rock Star! Pregnant Krysten Ritter Celebrates Her Baby on the Way at Music-Themed Shower

Krysten Ritter can’t wait to meet her little one.

The pregnant Jessica Jones actress, 37, celebrated her baby on the way with boyfriend Adam Granduciel at a coed shower thrown by her “best friends” over the weekend.

Fitting given Granduciel’s position as frontman of the band The War on Drugs, the theme of the gathering was all about music, from the décor to the creative desserts (including a record-player-themed cake!).

My best friends threw me a baby shower and my heart is exploding. 🎉,” Ritter captioned a collection of photos from the day. “Thank you thank you @amynadinemakeup @grendola #sissy @laurenbrat @ilariaurbinati (thanks @campoviejousa for the champagne and @cakeandart for possibly the coolest cake I’ve ever seen) (cute maternity dress by @hatchgal and thank you @thealist.us and @louiseetcie for the sensible low heels 😂)”

Krysten Ritter's baby shower

Krysten Ritter's baby shower

Krysten Ritter and Adam Granduciel

Among Ritter’s family and friends in attendance? Her Marvel costar Mike Colter, who played Luke Cage in season 1 of Jessica Jones, the character’s subsequent spin-off series and The Defenders.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my former co star and and gal pal @therealkrystenritter!” Colter, 42, captioned a selfie of the pair. “I can count on one hand how many baby showers I have been to including the ones for my own kids! Thanks for inviting me to share this special time with you and #adamgranduciel.”

“So happy for you! You’re gonna be a great mom;) Welcome to the club! 🤗☺️😘,” added the father of two.

Mike Colter and Krysten Ritter

Ritter announced her pregnancy at the 2019 Oscars in February, showing off her baby bump under a long-sleeved fitted lace gown featuring red floral appliques as she walked the red carpet.

“Surprise!” the Breaking Bad alum captioned a photo set from the event that showed her solo as well as with the father-to-be, 40.

She put her baby bump on display for the second time on Instagram in March, wearing a black-and-white polka-dot wiggle dress that highlighted her belly.

“New dress and ready to rock. 😂,” she captioned the snapshot, writing over the same image on her Instagram Story, “New dress who dis.”