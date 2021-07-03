Krystal Nielson Talks Struggles of Being a New Mom After 'Chemical Exposure': 'Non-Stop Weeping'

Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson is opening up about the harder parts of new motherhood.

Nielson, who welcomed daughter Andara Rose Bowles with boyfriend Miles Bowles in March, shared a candid Instagram post earlier this week, writing that she's been experiencing adverse symptoms from an accidental chemical exposure.

"The past few weeks have been rough," she began in the lengthy caption alongside two photos of her with her 3-month-old. "If you saw my stories last week you'd know that I was in and out of doctors appointments to try and figure out what was going on with my eyes. My vision was blurry, my eyes were insanely scratchy/ itchy, bloodshot and non-stop weeping."

Nielson continued, "Five doctors later, it turns out it was a chemical exposure from getting my hair done. It was defeating, upsetting and from pushing off big projects to drastically affected my milk supply, it impacted my life in every way. While it was a total accident, I can't help but feel soooooo extremely upset."

The former Bachelor contestant, 33, went on to say that she was struggling even before the chemical exposure.

"What I didn't share as openly was the 10ish days before that incident- when I felt a major drop in my hormones and the overwhelming wave of 'figuring out this new life and new version of me' kicked in, hard," she wrote. "The struggles have been 'oh-so-real' and while I love my family and being a mommy- it's f---ing hard."

"I've realized the first step in making changes is acknowledging where you are and asking for help," the reality star added. "So I want to let you all know- Moms, especially new moms, NEED help. We may put on makeup and a brave face but there are very real hormonal changes happening in our bodies. There is a confusing cocktail of mourning the freedom we no longer have while discovering that layers and complexities of this new role and identity."

She continued, emphasizing the importance of reaching out to others for help as a brand new mom.

"While I wouldn't say I'm experiencing 'postpartum depression' yet… if I continue on without asking for help, support and most importantly sharing what's on my heart, it will most certainly become that," Nielsen noted. "So please check in on your mom friends or drop a #momtip below. We moms need to stick together. 💗"

Her fellow Bachelor Nation stars showed their support in the comments below the post, with Katie Morton writing, "ily," alongside a series of heart emojis.