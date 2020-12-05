Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson announced last month that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles

Krystal Nielson Says It Was 'Scary' Finding Out She Was Pregnant amid Divorce from Chris Randone

Krystal Nielson is reflecting on her pregnancy journey.

During Friday’s episode of the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise alum — who announced last month that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles — opened up about what it was like to learn the baby news amid her split from ex Chris Randone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was scary finding out we were pregnant,” Nielson, 33, explained of the pregnancy, which she learned of in August, about four months after she began dating Bowles. “Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it.”

Nielson announced her separation from Randone in February after nearly eight months of marriage. Over the summer, she went on to confirm that they were still moving forward with their divorce.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Nielson said she initially had a “lot of anxiety and worry” about her pregnancy, it ended up strengthening her faith “in myself and Myles.”

“This can be an incredible story that I’ll be able to share one day to inspire a lot of women in my position,” she continued. “We’re so excited about the future.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Miles Bowles

Nielson went on to share that while she didn’t contact Randone before she announced her pregnancy, the pair are currently “on really good terms.”

“I was planning on telling my ex, but when the time came, I was like you know what, it just doesn’t feel right to message him right now,” she shared. “But we have spoken since.”

“We actually talked yesterday and he texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes we can become friends and be there for each other,” the mom-to-be added.

Image zoom Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles | Credit: Krystal Nielson/instagram

Nielson first announced her pregnancy in November with an emotional video, sharing that her baby is due in April 2021.

"I'm feeling so anxious and excited and nervous and whoa, all of it. I'm just honestly ready. So ready," she said in the clip. "I can't wait to fill my heart with so much love in creating little pieces of me into this world and teaching them about love and teaching them the love I never had."

She went on to reveal the sex of their baby on the way later that month.

"I've been thinking it's a girl this whole pregnancy up until two weeks ago. And then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I think it's a boy,' " the reality star said in a video documenting the exciting reveal, as Bowles added he was “definitely surprised.”