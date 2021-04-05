Bachelor in Paradise Alum Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name: 'Love of Our Lives'

Krystal Nielson is introducing the world to her newborn daughter, Andara Rose Bowles.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, has settled on a name for her baby girl with boyfriend Miles Bowles — and she shared the unique moniker with fans on Instagram Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's official!!! Glitter baby has a name!!!! ✨ 👶🏼," Nielson captioned a photo of the infant. "Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles. 🌹✨ #babybowles #loveofourlives 👨‍👩‍👧💗."

The Total Body Guide fitness entrepreneur also shared a video of herself and Bowles submitting their child's birth certificate online.

"Sending off her birth certificate info in 3..2..1.." Nielson wrote alongside an Instagram Story clip, which showed Bowles filing the document on his laptop as the new mom lounged in bed beside him.

Krystal and Miles Bowles Image zoom Miles Bowles, Krystal Neilson | Credit: Krystal and Miles Bowles/instagram

Nielson and Bowles welcomed Andara on March 31 in La Jolla, California. At the time, the newborn weighed 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and measured 18 inches long.

"She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be," the new parents told PEOPLE last week. "We are still in awe of our little angel."

On Monday, Nielson shared details about Andara's arrival alongside photo of herself holding her baby girl on the child's newly-created Instagram page.

"First picture EVER with my mommy!!!!! Wow, birth is a wild ride!!!" the caption read. "Mom pushed me out in one contraction (once I started to crown that is) and pulled me onto her chest!"

"She smelled like roses because dad rubbed Rose oil all over her chest for me and it put me right at ease," continued the caption. "As soon as I heard moms voice I stopped crying, wrapped my arms around her neck and fell asleep... so happy to finally meet. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧."

Krystal and Miles Bowles Image zoom Andara Rose Bowles | Credit: Krystal and Miles Bowles/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Nielson first announced her pregnancy in November with an emotional video, sharing that her baby was due in April.

In December, the former reality star opened up on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast about what it was like to learn her pregnancy news in the middle of her split from ex Chris Randone. (Nielson announced her separation from Randone in February 2020 after nearly eight months of marriage. Over the summer, she went on to confirm that they were still moving forward with their divorce.)

Krystal and Miles Bowles Image zoom Krystal Nielson | Credit: Krystal and Miles Bowles/instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

"It was scary finding out we were pregnant," Nielson explained of the pregnancy, which she learned of in August — just four months after she began dating Bowles. "Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

Although Nielson said she initially had a "lot of anxiety and worry" about her pregnancy, it ended up strengthening her faith "in myself and Miles."