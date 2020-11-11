Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Miles Bowles

Krystal Nielson has a baby on the way.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles, she revealed in an emotional announcement video on Instagram Wednesday.

In the footage, Nielson says, "Oh my God, my whole life would change ... my heart is pounding so hard," as she awaits the results of her pregnancy test — which eventually turns positive, bringing the mom-to-be to happy tears.

A longer video on her YouTube channel shows the extended version of the moment the former reality star learned the exciting news, as well as the couple talking about finding out, Nielson showing off her baby bump at 17 weeks, the parents-to-be taking maternity photos on the beach and the baby's due date: April 2021.

"I'm feeling so anxious and excited and nervous and whoa, all of it. I'm just honestly ready. So ready," she says in the video, adding later in a voiceover, "I can't wait to fill my heart with so much love in creating little pieces of me into this world and teaching them about love and teaching them the love I never had."

While Nielson didn't officially introduce Bowles to fans until Oct. 30 ("Okay enough teasing," she wrote on Instagram, sharing snapshots of the couple on the beach and tagging her beau), she revealed her new relationship earlier that month, posting a photo of herself kissing a then-mystery man.

"This year has been full of ups and downs. Loss, uncertainty, and constant anxiety over when 'life' will get back to normal," Nielson began. "But I realized that life isn't meant for us to replay ... but rather for us to embrace, evolve and create new experiences that will continue to shape us into who we are meant to be."

Nielson notably announced her separation from husband Chris Randone in February after nearly eight months of marriage. In a statement, the exes said it was a mutual decision and that they both needed "to work on ourselves."

"I've learned this year to lean into love ... To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me ... and to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold," she added alongside the Oct. 6 photo of her and Bowles. "I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way."

In a video on her Instagram Story, Nielson previously explained why she finally decided to share the news about the "special person" in her life.

"So I just posted a photo on Instagram and I'm so excited — I'm honestly smiling so big because I have been wanting to share this post and this picture and this special person in my life for a while," she said. "I just ultimately decided that I want to really live in alignment with what I coach, and that is to lean into the things that make you happy and make you feel good, and not hide that but fully embrace it."