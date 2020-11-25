Bachelor in Paradise 's Krystal Nielson Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way: 'The Wait Is Over'

Krystal Nielson is having a girl!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, revealed on Wednesday she is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

"I've been thinking it's a girl this whole pregnancy up until two weeks ago. And then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I think it's a boy,' " the star said in a video of her sex reveal. "So I'm very mixed — very emotional."

After being showered with a cloud of pink confetti, Bowles says he was "definitely surprised" by the baby news.

"I just can't wait to meet her," the mom-to-be adds.

Nielson first announced her pregnancy earlier this month with an emotional video shared on YouTube, which showed the moment the fitness coach learned the exciting news, as well as the parents-to-be taking maternity photos on the beach. In the footage, Nielson shared that her baby is due in April 2021.

"I'm feeling so anxious and excited and nervous and whoa, all of it. I'm just honestly ready. So ready," she said in the clip, adding later in a voiceover, "I can't wait to fill my heart with so much love in creating little pieces of me into this world and teaching them about love and teaching them the love I never had."

On a recent episode of the Almost Famous podcast, Nielson said she found out she was pregnant in August — just four months after she had started dating Bowles, whom she met through his mother Katie.

"I was ready to start a family in the near future, and I needed to make sure he was really in alignment with that in order for us to really move forward. So we had that conversation really early" she said.

Nonetheless, "Miles was speechless," when she told him she was expecting, according to the fitness coach.

"I think we both were, because we were just like, 'Whoa.' But ultimately, we just felt really blessed that this was a gift for us to come together," she said. "It was something that we had been asking for, I had been praying about. I knew that this was my year to start a family, and sometimes things happen a little sooner than you expect, but like, there's a bigger plan for us."

The former reality star added that the pregnancy has given her a renewed sense of motivation.

"I've never felt such a passion and a purpose to show up day-to-day. It's really beautiful," she said.