Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson and Boyfriend Miles Bowles Welcome Baby Girl: 'Our Little Angel'

"She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be," Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles tell PEOPLE

Krystal Nielson is officially a mom!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, and her boyfriend Miles Bowles welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, on March 31 in La Jolla, California, at 10:17 p.m. PT. The newborn weighed 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and was 18 inches long.

"She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel," the new parents tell PEOPLE.

Ahead of the baby's arrival, the Total Body Guide fitness entrepreneur updated her Instagram followers about her mindset before heading to the hospital to be induced. "Feeling less anxious about labor and delivery than I did yesterday! If you saw my stories, you know those emotions were getting REAL!!" she wrote on Sunday.

Nielson first announced her pregnancy in November with an emotional video, sharing that her baby was due in April.

Back in December, Nielson opened up on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast about what it was like to learn her pregnancy news in the middle of her split from ex Chris Randone. Nielson announced her separation from Randone in February 2020 after nearly eight months of marriage. Over the summer, she went on to confirm that they were still moving forward with their divorce.

"It was scary finding out we were pregnant," Nielson explained of the pregnancy, which she learned of in August, about four months after she began dating Bowles. "Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

Although Nielson said she initially had a "lot of anxiety and worry" about her pregnancy, it ended up strengthening her faith "in myself and Myles."