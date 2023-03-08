Krys Marshall and Husband Ted Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'Growing and Grooving'

Krys Marshall is going to be a mom!

The For All Mankind actress and husband Ted Dolan are expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple will welcome their little one this spring and are "beyond thrilled to become parents," they share.

"The timing couldn't be more perfect because the baby will come during the hiatus of my shows. We'll have all summer to nest, rest and soak in the sun before I return to work," says Marshall, 34.

With both coming from big families who are far away from their home base in Los Angeles, Marshall explains they've been leaning on a community of found family.

Krys Marshall. Krys Marshall. L: Caption Krys Marshall. PHOTO: Emma McIntyre Photography, Courtesy of Krys Marshall C: Caption . PHOTO: Emma McIntyre Photography, Courtesy of Krys Marshall R: Caption Krys Marshall. PHOTO: Emma McIntyre Photography, Courtesy of Krys Marshall

"He's from Palo Alto, and I'm from Atlanta, so neither of us has family here in L.A. But that hasn't stopped us from creating a massive network of 'framily' who come over for our famous Sunday Suppers, where we eat, drink and play games," she says.

They plan to see both families to celebrate their upcoming arrival before their baby's debut.

"I think our moms are even more excited about the baby than we are. My mom and sister are hosting a shower in Atlanta, Ted's mom and sister are doing one in Palo Alto, and then my girlfriends are showering us here in LA," she explains. "This baby is going to be well-loved!"

Marshall admits pregnancy has been "rough," especially after receiving a hyperemesis diagnosis early on.

"I lost about 12 lbs. in the first trimester because I could hardly keep anything down," she shares. "Luckily, the baby is growing and grooving and seems totally unbothered by it all!"

Krys Marshall. Krys Marshall. L: Caption Krys Marshall. PHOTO: Emma McIntyre Photography, Courtesy of Krys Marshall R: Caption Krys Marshall. PHOTO: Emma McIntyre Photography, Courtesy of Krys Marshall

The couple loves to travel and reveals that their baby has quite an impressive passport in utero so far.

"Ted and I really love to travel and had trips planned long before knowing I'd be pregnant. So far the baby has been to Paris, Nairobi, Amsterdam and Vancouver all before being born," Marshall says.

The family of three will be enjoying a new start in the family's new Topanga Canyon home.

"In May 2020, we bought and renovated a 100-year-old Craftsman in Hollywood. Ted is a real estate developer, so he knew exactly what to do. It was an incredible experience and gave us something to look forward to in the midst of the pandemic when things were pretty bleak," she shares.

Krys Marshall and husband Ted. Emma McIntyre Photography, Courtesy of Krys Marshall

"And although we love our home, with a baby on the way, we knew we'd need a bigger place. So in January, we purchased a hilltop home in Topanga Canyon that is absolutely gorgeous."

With views of the Santa Monica Mountains in one direction and the Pacific Ocean in the other, the couple is planning on a "Cali Baby" theme.

"[It's] flooded with natural light, textured organic fabrics in warm, neutral tones, Redwood vintage furniture, and I'm hoping to get our buddy Ben Kendall to paint a mural on the walls," Marshall says. "It'll be the perfect space to raise our California babe."