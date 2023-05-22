Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex Kroy Asks for Her Psych Evaluation, Alleging 'Troubling Behavior' Including Gambling

Kroy Biermann wants the courts to take a closer look at estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann's wellness.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former NFL star, 37, has filed a Motion for Psychological Evaluation of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45.

"During the parties' marriage, Respondent [Zolciak-Biermann] presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner's filing for divorce," the documents claim. Biermann alleges that Zolciak-Biermann "acknowledged spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance."

The alleged gambling issue has supposedly "financially devastated the parties," the documents claim, also indicating concerns for the wellbeing of the couple's four minor children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and big brother Kroy Jagger, 11.

"Respondent's time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children. As such, Petitioner is concerned for the children's safety and well-being," allege the documents, which indicate both parents "are presently in the care, custody, and control of the parties."

Biermann's legal team asserts the evaluation is in the best interest of all parties in order "to ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through Respondent's compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

Financial documents included in the filing show numerous payments being made to Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Paras Griffin/GC Images

A source close to Zolciak-Biermann tells PEOPLE of the allegations, "She's been gambling, that's true, but she has been winning. He is just trying to make it look like she has been losing money."

Last week, Zolciack-Biermann filed a petition to have the Superior Court of Fulton County determine her ex's current drug usage.

She asked for the retired NFL player "submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen." The request would require Biermann to "not cut or remove any of his hair until such time as the screen is complete."

The documents claim that Zolciack-Biermann has witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana and because of that, she "has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children" under his care.

Though Zolciack-Biermann is the party submitting the request to the court, the document states she expects Biermann to cover the drug screening costs.

Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, while Zolciak-Biermann submitted a separate filing on May 8. The pair — who also share Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann — had been married for nearly 12 years of marriage.

Biermann has requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children, while Zolciak-Biermann requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody. She has also requested spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

A source recently told PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

The former couple are also both currently residing in their Georgia home despite the breakup. "It's easier for the kids for now," a separate insider shared. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."