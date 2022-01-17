The actress said her kids — son Wilson, 3, and daughter Gemma, 10 — are too young to watch Sex and the City

Kristin Davis Says She'll Use Sex and the City as a 'Teaching Tool' When Her Kids Are Older

Kristin Davis is having a change of heart when it comes to her kids watching Sex and the City.

On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson asked Davis if her kids — son Wilson, 3, and daughter Gemma Rose, 10 — have seen SATC now that more people are watching the series following the premiere of the revival And Just Like That….

Davis quickly recalled a moment when Gemma pointed out that a person sitting near them on a plane was watching a scene from SATC with her mom in it. Though she said it was "a little scary" to discuss the show at the time, the actress explained that she's more open to her kids watching the show when they're a little older.

"Now that she's older and now that she's getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I'm very controlling… I'm thinking I'm going to use it as a teaching tool," Davis said.

"I don't want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I'm a single mom, it's super important… gotta keep them talking," she continued. "You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational type thing… for later."

Davis has previously discussed the need to have open dialogues with her children no matter their age.

In July 2020, the actress told PEOPLE about the conversations she had with her kids about the protests and conversations about race and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

"I talk to Gemma a lot about what's happening and she's fascinated, of course, and sad and upset," Davis said at the time.

"I just want them to feel empowered, and I want them to know what's going on because it's not something that you can not talk about," she added. "I hope that everyone feels that way because it is something that we're struggling with as a country, as a society. And hopefully if we all take part in this struggle, we can actually do something."

Davis also wanted "to be clear" that as a mother to two Black children, her struggles are "with our country's attitude towards race," noting that her relationship with her own children is "amazing."

"It's a lot of things to think about and it's a lot of things that we, who are white, have the privilege of not having had to think about when we were young," the Sex and the City alum told PEOPLE. "They don't have that privilege."

Davis adopted Gemma in 2011 and Wilson in 2018. The actress previously discussed how adoption was always an option for her, just as it was for her Sex and the City character Charlotte, but it was still a "terrifying" process.