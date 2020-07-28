Why Kristin Davis Chants 'Black Lives Matter' with Her Kids: I 'Want Them to Feel Empowered'

Kristin Davis has partnered with Dupixent, a new treatment for chronic eczema that can be used for kids as young as age 6

Kristin Davis knows it's never too young to get kids involved in learning how to do the right thing and help make the world a better place.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with Dupixent, a new treatment for chronic eczema that can be used for kids as young as age 6, the actress and mother of two shares how she has been open with her son Wilson, 2½, and daughter Gemma Rose, 8½, about the protests going on as of late as conversations about race and police brutality continue to unfold following the death of George Floyd.

"I talk to Gemma a lot about what's happening and she's fascinated, of course, and sad and upset. Our big thrill that we do right now is we go on car rides because we can't really do much else," says Davis, 55, referencing the social distancing measures she and her family are taking amid the coronavirus pandemic. "And we roll down the windows and we chant, 'Black Lives Matter!' And my 2-year-old says it, it's so cute."

"I just want them to feel empowered, and I want them to know what's going on because it's not something that you can not talk about," she adds. "I hope that everyone feels that way because it is something that we're struggling with as a country, as a society. And hopefully if we all take part in this struggle, we can actually do something."

Davis also wants "to be clear" that as a mother to two Black children, her struggles are "with our country's attitude towards race," noting that her relationship with her own children is "amazing."

"It's a lot of things to think about and it's a lot of things that we, who are white, have the privilege of not having had to think about when we were young," says the Sex and the City alum. "They don't have that privilege."

While Davis' children have "a good relationship" with each other ("Gemma's such a good big sister," she praises her daughter), the Holiday in the Wild star admits it was a bit of a "chaos" situation balancing homeschool management for Gemma and being a mom to a toddler.

"I really would give anything for [Gemma] to go back in school and she would love to go back in school, but I do not think L.A. County's gonna be ready. I hope I'm wrong," says Davis, who's currently continuing her work as a Good Will Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency and Patron for Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. "But the governor's been very clear about the numbers needing to go down for school to happen in person."

The actress tells PEOPLE it was an "insane" experience to juggle her daughter's Zoom schooling, calling teachers "amazing" and saying she's "very impressed" with their efforts.

"It's a high-maintenance job for the parent — you cannot do anything else as a parent if your child is in Zoom school," Davis says. "And I also have a 2-year-old, so he's not in Zoom school. It's just chaos. It's a stressful situation for everybody."

"But of course I want our children to be safe, so I'll do whatever the experts in California say we should do," she continues, adding with a laugh, "And I'll try to do my best."

For her child who has battled chronic eczema (otherwise known as atopic dermatitis), Davis tells PEOPLE there were "not many options" to help in an impactful way. She tried everything from topical steroids to salves, diet modification and building their immune system. And while her child's inflammation and flare-ups are "managed" as of now, she's "excited" to have Dupixent (generic name: dupilumab) as an option for the future.

"For individuals with moderate to severe disease who aren't well-controlled with topical prescription medicines, Dupixent is an incredible option," Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield, chief of pediatric and adolescent dermatology at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, tells PEOPLE. "Essentially, it's a new age with dupilumab, which is the first systemic [solution] that's approved for children with eczema."

Davis was inspired to share her "stressful" experience with her own child's condition "to empower [other parents] to ask questions of their doctors, to really investigate it more, to do research," as well as to help spread awareness about Dupixent's new approach to eczema treatment in children.

"There are triggers that you can try to figure out for your children, but some of them are things like weather and [other] things that you can't control," she says. "So that's partly why I'm excited — because I didn't ever think that I would have a solution that actually went to the root of the problem."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.

National Cares Mentoring Movement (caresmentoring.org) provides social and academic support to help Black youth succeed in college and beyond.