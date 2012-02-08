Spotted: Kristin Davis and Gemma Play Ball

Gemma Rose is growing up fast! Kristin Davis was spotted on a park playdate with her baby girl — adopted last summer — on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles.

“It is the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. Life at home is great. She’s super healthy. She’s a very good baby. Content. She’s perfect and beautiful,” the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island star, 46, said recently. “I don’t want to tell any embarrassing stories about her — I always feel like that’s not fair, because she can’t defend herself yet.”