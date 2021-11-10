Kristin Chenoweth's first picture book, What Will I Do with My Love Today? will be available to purchase beginning March 8, 2022

Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Teach Kids to 'Spread Love' Every Day with New Children's Book

Kristin Chenoweth hopes to inspire kids around the world to be kind and loving with her first children's book, What Will I Do with My Love Today?

The heartwarming story, available for purchase March 8, 2022, is a sweet tale about a young girl named Kristi Dawn, who shares her love through acts of generosity around New York City.

The whimsical picture book, with illustrations by Maine Diaz, sees Kristi as she tries to make the world a brighter place with her kindness, including her adoption of a lonely dog looking for a home.

"As a child of adoption, I wanted to write a book about what it was like for me to rescue a dog," Chenoweth tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I don't think it's all that different. It's you love who you love, and you pick your family sometimes and sometimes it's nature versus nurture. In my case, I got the right parents and in my dog Thunder's case, she definitely got the right parent."

What Will I Do with My Love Today? Credit: Thomas Nelson

"So the book, What Will I Do with My Love Today? is about how we can spread that love, not just to our own families, but to other families that may look different than ours," she adds.

The children's book, for kids ages 4 to 8, aims to encourage little ones to "look for ways to be kind and loving every day," according to a press release. It is also a fun way for kids to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day, National Dog Day, and National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.