Watch Kristin Chenoweth Find Out Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 7, was Cast as Glinda in School Show
Kristin Chenoweth has a special message from one Glinda to another.
During Wednesday's episode of Today, co-host Savannah Guthrie revealed to Chenoweth that her 7-year-old daughter Vale was recently cast as Glinda in her school's production of Wicked.
"[Vale] wanted me to tell you something," Guthrie tells Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical. "She tried out for her play and she was cast as Glinda. And she has been asking me ever since, did you tell Ms. Chenoweth, she calls you OG Glinda, the original Glinda, that she was cast as Glinda."
While telling Chenoweth, 53, about her daughter's "big debut" back in December, several adorable photos of Vale as Glinda the Good Witch appeared on the screen behind them.
"I wish I'd known! Oh honey, Vale I'm so proud of you. And it is the best part," Chenoweth says with a smile.
"I'm like mom of the year right now," Guthrie jokes. "She's gonna have to make her bed forever."
Back in September, to celebrate the theater's big return after it was shut down due to COVID-19, Guthrie took Vale to see Wicked on Broadway.
The mother-daughter duo, who were also joined by Today co-host Hoda Kotb, got to meet the stars of the show at the stage door and even received a special serenade from Chenoweth at the time.
Guthrie, who shares daughter Vale and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5, with husband Michael Feldman, shared several snaps from the show on her Instagram, writing, "dreams do come true on Broadway."