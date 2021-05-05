"It goes so fast ... I just kept saying to myself, 'I'm never going to get this time back with my kids,' " Kristin Cavallari tells PEOPLE

Kristin Cavallari Says She Has 'Everything' She Needs at Home with Kids amid Pandemic: 'Very Lucky'

Kristin Cavallari has made the most of being at home during the pandemic — and she is grateful for engaging in more special moments with her kids.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Cavallari, who shares three kids — sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and daughter Saylor James, 5 — with ex Jay Cutler, shares how spending time in quarantine with her children has made her slow down and appreciate life's little moments.

"I'm 34. I have my kids, I have my business, and now I'm trying to just focus on all the things that I have and make the most of all of that, rather than trying to do a million other things. I'm happy. I have everything that I need, and I feel very lucky," the Very Cavallari star tells PEOPLE while promoting the latest extension of her Uncommon James brand, Uncommon Beauty, which drops May 13.

"I just want to enjoy it because it goes so fast, and I see how fast it goes with my kids," she adds. "I just took my baby daughter into the doctor to get her physical for kindergarten next year — my baby's going to kindergarten! It goes so fast."

"I just kept saying to myself, 'I'm never going to get this time back with my kids.' So, yes, there's sometimes I want to rip my hair out, sure, but it's fleeting. It's going to end," she says of the pandemic. "And there's going to be a day where my kids don't even want to hang out with me anymore, and I'm going to miss these days."

The mom of three pauses before adding with a laugh, "Hopefully, that won't happen."

Talking about her year overall, Cavallari says, "It's so interesting because I feel like 2020 was one of the worst years — well, I don't know that I'd say worst — but craziest years of my life in the sense of everybody else, just everything that we went through. ... But also, it was one of the best years of my life too."

"I had really sad moments, but ultimately I'm really in a good place right now. And I'm feeling just that peace in my life," continued the star, who announced her divorce from former NFL quarterback Cutler and the end of her E! reality show last spring.

And one big thing that came out of her "transitional year" is a brand-new beauty line, featuring products made with true clean ingredients that reflect her true clean living.

"I live a very clean lifestyle. Everything I'm putting in my body is clean. I want to make sure everything I'm putting on my body is just as clean," she explains, adding that she wanted "effective" products that she could even feel comfortable putting on her children. "So we decided, let's do a line that really is clean, to our standards, that's still really effective."

The Hills star is launching Uncommon Beauty with five "core" products that she says she incorporates into her own daily beauty routine.

The line features a pineapple peptide nectar hydrating serum, a daily water cream, daily foaming powder cleanser, triple effect eye cream, and mango lip balm.

"We wanted to strip it down, so instead of having 20 different products, we wanted to give you five that really check every box and get the job done, so that it's not overwhelming and it's not stressful," Cavallari says of the line. "We live in a modern time. We're modern women. We don't want to be spending 30 minutes every morning getting ready. I like things quick and easy."

And despite all the different types of makeup and skincare brands out there now, Cavallari says she didn't feel intimidated to dive into the beauty space.

"I will look to other people for inspiration, obviously, I know what's going on and who's launching what line but I don't let that steer my decision making on anything because I think ultimately with everything I've done — Uncommon James, the jewelry, now beauty — I'm doing me," the former Laguna Beach cast member explains.