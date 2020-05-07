Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Son Jaxon's 6th Birthday After Reaching Custody Agreement with Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler recently reached a custody agreement for how to split time with their three children: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor

Happy birthday, Jaxon!

Kristin Cavallari’s son Jaxon turned 6 years old on Thursday and the reality star, 33, posted a sweet tribute to him on her Instagram page.

“Happy 6th birthday my little man. Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit,” she wrote in the caption alongside two pictures of her embracing her son. “You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel.”

Cavallari also shares son Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4, with Jay Cutler.

Cutler, 37, and Cavallari announced that they were divorcing last month and recently reached a custody agreement for their three children, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Cutler has also agreed to release the funds for Cavallari to purchase her own home, the source said. Prior to this agreement, Cavallari claimed Cutler was preventing her from buying a new house with her own money unless she agreed to share joint custody with him.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE state that both parties "have entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan that they attest is in the best interest of their minor children and ask the Court to approve and adopt the same as its Order."

Cavallari and Cutler agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year and alternating time with the kids on a week-on, week-off basis, according to the documents.

They will alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas holiday. The agreement also notes that each parent will have the right to two phone calls and two FaceTime or Skype calls per week while the children are with the other parent.

Initially, Cutler requested joint custody of the kids while Cavallari asked for full custody, with “reasonable periods of parenting time” for Cutler.

Once Cavallari closes and moves into a new house, the kids will "spend time with each parent in their respective residence during said parent's respective parenting time." Until then, they will remain at their current Nashville, Tennessee, home, with Cavallari and Cutler switching off every other week to stay with their children.