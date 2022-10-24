Kristin Cavallari's son is truly following in his mom's footsteps.

On Monday, The Hills alum, 35, shared a funny video on her Instagram Story revealing that her son Camden Jack, 10, had stolen a pair of her white sneakers to wear to school.

In the clip, Cavallari is seemingly in line at school drop-off as she zooms in on Camden sitting in the passenger seat to show that he is wearing a pair of her shoes.

"So I definitely didn't think that the first kid to steal shoes from me would be Camden, but here we are," she says. "Took my shoes."

Cavallari shares sons Camden and Jaxon, 8, as well as daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

In August, the mom of three hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story where she replied to one fan who asked whether she was open to having more babies.

"I'm not looking for have more," she wrote. "BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."

Elsewhere in the Q&A, a fan asked for an update on Cavallari's kids. "They're so good!" she shared.

"The boys are playing soccer right now and Saylor rides horses so we're staying busy," she continued. "They're at such fun ages!!! 4th, 3rd, and 1st grade. I want time to stop."

Another of her followers asked, "Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here)."

"Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids," she responded.

Earlier that month, the Very Cavallari star shared a sweet series of photos from a dinner date with son Camden, featuring shots from the duo's restaurant outing to celebrate his 10th birthday.

"DOUBLE DIGITS! Happy 10th birthday my sweet Cam. You have grown into such an amazing young man. You are kind, smart, funny, talented, laid-back, effortlessly cool, and have the biggest heart out of anyone I know. Keep shining my love. I love you," she captioned the post.