"I CANNOT believe it's been 4 years!" the former reality star wrote next to an Instagram photo, wishing her oldest child a happy birthday

Happy birthday, Camden Jack!

Kristin Cavallari‘s oldest child turned 4 years old on Monday. And to celebrate his milestone, the Laguna Beach alum posted an adorable photo to Instagram showing the twosome engaged in a sweet mommy-son smooch.

“Happy 4th birthday to the sweetest soul I know, my little Cammers,” the stylish mom of three, 29, wrote next to the shot by photographer Torrey West. “I CANNOT believe it’s been 4 years!”

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Aside from Camden, Cavallari and her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, are parents to 2-year-old son Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James, 8 months.

“There’s just so much more love in your life. I finally feel like I have a real identity,” the model and author said for the June 2016 issue of Modeliste Magazine of how motherhood has changed her for the better.

“I feel like I have a purpose here in life now,” she added. “I’m a mom to these three amazing little babies, and my whole world just kind of opened up.”

“When you finally have kids, you realize how selfish you are,” the former star of The Hills added at the time. “I think we are naturally selfish beings. When you have kids, that can be kind of a shock at first.”