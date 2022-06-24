Kristin Cavallari's Sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, Give Mom Dating Advice: Date Someone 'A Lot Older'

Kristin Cavallari is getting dating advice, right at home.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, the 35-year-old Very Cavallari alum offers the floor to her sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 8, who happily tell their mom what kind of guy they think she should date.

"I'm getting dating advice from my boys," Cavallari says in the video, where she uses emojis to cover her son's face. "Jaxon just said I need to date somebody older."

"Older, a lot older," he chimes in off camera.

"Much older?" Cavallari asks with a laugh as Jaxon goes off-topic to introduce his two stuffed animal bulls. "That's riveting content," she deadpans before getting back to the subject. "So why should I date somebody older?"

As he struggles to explain, she asks, "Life experience?"

"Young people are crazy," Jaxon replies, to which Camden then objects. "That's not true. I'm young and I'm not crazy. Mommy, am I crazy?"

"You're wild and crazy in the best possible way," Cavallari assures him.

Cavallari announced her separation from Jay Cutler, 38, in April 2020 after 10 years together. The former couple continues to co-parent their sons, as well as daughter Saylor James, 6. The divorce was finalized earlier this month.

During a live appearance on The Bellas Podcast in April, The Hills alum opened up about entering the happiest state of her life following the split.

"Through my divorce, I've done a lot of reflecting and I've really looked inward," Cavallari shared. "I feel like I've grown up the most that I have in the last two years, because I've essentially been on my own."

She continued, "The first year I dated, I was having fun. I was like, you know, getting back out there and then really for the last year I haven't dated. I mean, I've gone on a couple of dates, but like nothing major. And I've really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter."

"I want to make sure I'm fully healed before entering something new," she later said. "I also think just being really comfortable in your own skin and knowing who you are is really important entering a relationship. So, it was important to me to just really get in touch with myself again and figure out who the hell I am now."

Recently, Cavallari shared in an Instagram Story Q&A that she is looking for her "rock."