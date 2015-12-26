Kristin Cavallari shared a sweet photo of their daughter Saylor James‘ first Christmas, which included coordinated holiday-themed pajamas for mom and daughter.

“Saylor’s first Christmas! #MerryChristmas #ChristmasJammiesOnPoint,” Cavallari, 28, wrote alongside a photo of herself playing and smiling with her 1-month-old baby

Source: Instagram

It’s a bittersweet time for Cavallari and her family as it also marks the first Christmas since her brother, Michael Cavallari, died.

The Hills star’s older sibling went missing from his home in San Clemente, California, after Thanksgiving and was found dead in early December in Utah.

Shortly after her brother’s death was confirmed, Cavallari shared a photo of Saylor, saying she had given her strength during her family’s tragedy.

“My little angel, Saylor,” she wrote on Dec. 14. “She has been my light throughout this whole thing and has given me so much strength. Thank you baby girl for coming when u did.”