"I’m thankful for you every single day," Cavallari wrote of her daughter

Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Saylor on Her 5th Birthday: 'My Bestie, My Mini Me'

Kristin Cavallari is wishing her daughter Saylor a happy birthday!

Sharing a slideshow of photos of the Very Cavallari star kissing, hugging and holding her 5-year-old daughter on her Instagram Monday, Cavallari, 33, wrote in the caption, "Happy 5th birthday to my little Say baby!"

"Saylor, my bestie, my mini me, there are no words for how much I love you sweet girl," she added. "Watching you blossom into the sweet, caring, kind, tough, strong willed little girl you are has been such a gift."

Finishing her sweet note, Cavallari wrote, "I’m thankful for you every single day."

And while Cavallari celebrated Saylor's birthday Monday, she and estranged husband Jay Cutler rang in Halloween together with all three of their children.

Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback, 37 — who announced their split in April after seven years together — reunited to celebrate the fall holiday with Saylor and the couple's two sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6.

On her Instagram account, Cavallari shared a photo that showed the costume-clad pair and their kids sitting outside a Nashville home. The reality star dressed up as a unicorn while Cutler wore a black-and-white striped jumpsuit.

“Halloween 2020,” she captioned the selfie.

On her Instagram Stories, Cavallari shared a few more glimpses inside the family celebration.

“Oh yeah unicorn,” she said in one fun video while showing off her own costume. “Say where’s my little twin,” she added, seemingly referring to her daughter.

She also went on to post a photo of her two boys — one of whom dressed up like DJ Marshmello — “counting and swapping” their candy.

Cavallari’s reunion with Cutler comes more than a month after the reality star sparked romance rumors with comedian Jeff Dye after the pair were spotted showing PDA in Chicago.

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the Uncommon James founder was spending time with Dye, but that she was "taking it super slow" because her "priority" is her family.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source previously told PEOPLE. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

Cavallari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Cutler and how they had been struggling privately for years. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Cavallari said of the divorce.