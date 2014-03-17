Look for Less: Kristin Cavallari's Cool-Girl Chic

The second-time mom-to-be stylishly steps out in an Emilio Pucci stripe tank knit dress and Celine luggage tote to visit Sirius Radio in N.Y.C.

Image zoom



Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Just like during her first pregnancy, Kristin Cavallari is dressing up her bump in easy yet stylish clothing that shows off her growing curves.

But we were especially wowed by the cool girl meets Cali boho ensemble the mom-to-be wore Wednesday while heading to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Cavallari, who is expecting another boy, donned a leather moto jacket, Emilio Pucci‘s Stripe Knit Tank Dress ($1,350) with open-toe booties and Céline’s Large Luggage Tote ($3,400).

Love her maternity street style as much as we do? You’re in luck! We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $132.

Image zoom

Courtesy Macy’s

Whether you’re pregnant or not, INC International‘s faux leather moto jacket ($75) is all you need to create a hip look.

Image zoom

Courtesy Isabella Oliver

We couldn’t find a tank dress as bright as Cavallari’s, but this one ($132) by Isabella Oliver is equally pretty. Not only is the pattern flattering on most skin tones, but it features side ruching so you’re bump has room to grow comfortably.

Image zoom

Courtesy 6PM

Sometimes you want to show off your legs while expecting, so what better way than with these Steven suede and leather booties ($77). They’re lightly padded so you’ll feel like you’re walking on air.

Image zoom

Courtesy Urban Outfitters