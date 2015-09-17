The mom-to-be -- who's expecting her third child - stepped out Wednesday night for The Blonds show in New York City

Pregnant Kristin Cavallari Steps Out In Sheer Top (and Platforms!) for Fashion Week

It’s a sheer thing: Pregnant Kristin Cavallari isn’t about to miss out on fashion week!

The mom-to-be — who’s expecting her third child — stepped out Wednesday night for The Blonds show in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As if attending New York Fashion Week while pregnant isn’t impressive enough, the reality star turned designer opted to dress her bump up in a shimmery, semi-sheer H&M top and maxi skirt set that showed off her budding baby belly.

And the daring look continued right down to her footwear: Cavallari, 28, opted for black sky-high platform heels to match her purse.

Image zoom



Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

She wore her long blonde locks pulled back in a low ponytail. “Close up of the hair. Put mah weave in guuuurl,” she captioned a close up of her ‘do on Instagram.

Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler will soon welcome a sibling for sons Jaxon Wyatt, 16 months, and Camden Jack, 3.

“The boys are so excited to have a sister,” she wrote when announcing the sex of their baby on the way.