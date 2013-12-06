Kristin Cavallari Makes a Chic Case for Maternity Leather Pants

The mom-to-be stylishly steps out in the sleek bottoms proving they're a new pregnancy must-have.

Let’s face it, most women aren’t searching for leather pants when they’re shopping for maternity clothing. But we’d like to make a case for adding them to your list. Our evidence: mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari. In the span of 2 days, Camden‘s mommy stylishly stepped out in the sleek bottoms proving they’re a new pregnancy must-have.

To grab breakfast (far right) on Nov. 20, she paired them with a cozy black turtleneck. And later that day for an E! News appearance (far left), Cavallari switched things up with a pink blouse and black blazer. For a polished touch, she added classic black heels and a Chanel quilted tote to both looks.

While leaving for the airport on Nov. 22, the shoe designer opted for a more street-chic vibe pairing Joe’s Jeans Lise Stripe Tee ($128), a tailored tuxedo-style jacket and a burgundy fedora with her leather skinnies.