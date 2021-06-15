Kristin Cavallari on Co-Parenting Her Children with Ex Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari's top priority is her children.

The Hills alum, 34, opened up about co-parenting with her ex Jay Cutler in a new interview with Grazia Magazine, sharing that they're now splitting time with children Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor James, 5.

"I only have my kids half the time now," she explained. "I have them every other week."

For Cavallari, the situation means that her focus is solely on her kids whenever they're together.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

"I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I'm mom," the Uncommon James founder said. "I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to."

"But when I have my kids, I'm not doing anything else," she added.

In April 2020, Cavallari announced that she and Cutler, 38, made the decision to split after seven years of marriage.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote at the time alongside a photo of the pair walking off into the distance together, with their backs turned to the camera.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she added. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Since then, the former couple reached a joint custody agreement as they moved forward with divorce proceedings.

Last month, Cavallari spoke about being a co-parent and the importance of putting kids first in a cover story for Mr. Warburton.

"It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still. But we're just navigating it the best way we know how," the Very Cavallari star told the magazine.

Cavallari also explained what she learned from her own parents' divorce and how it helped her proceed with her own family.