Kristin Cavallari Enjoys Night at Home Cooking and Dancing with Son Camden: 'This Kid Kills Me'

Kristin Cavallari is enjoying quality time at home with her kids.

The Hills alum, 35, shared a cute video on her Instagram Story Wednesday night where she made Classic Pasta Bolognese from her True Comfort cookbook with 10-year-old son Camden.

In one video, she shows Camden dancing, covering his face with an emoji as he wiggles in front of the stove, stirring the pot.

"This kid kills me," she wrote.

Mixing the contents of the pot using tongs, Camden proves to be a great kitchen helper, though Cavallari later questions why her son opts for "garnishing with salt."

Later, Cavallari shared a photo one of her kids took of her, posing in the same spot wearing a white tank and gray leggings and sneakers with a glass of red wine in hand.

"Home, leggings, no makeup, kids running around, red wine and cooking + happiness," she captioned the set of shots.

In October, Cavallari shared a funny video on Instagram showing that Camden had stolen a pair of her white sneakers to wear to school.

In the clip, Cavallari was seemingly in line at school drop-off as she zoomed in on Camden sitting in the passenger seat to show that he was wearing a pair of her shoes.

"So I definitely didn't think that the first kid to steal shoes from me would be Camden, but here we are," she said. "Took my shoes."

In addition to Camden, the Very Cavallari star shares Jaxon, 8, as well as daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

In August, the mom of three hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story. One fan asked whether the Uncommon James founder was open to having more babies.

"I'm not looking to have more," shared Cavallari.

There was an exception, however, with Cavallari writing, "BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."