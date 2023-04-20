Kristin Cavallari on Letting Her Kids Do Reality TV: 'I Don't Even Put Them on Instagram'

Kristin Cavallari isn't ready for her kids to be in the spotlight.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Laguna Beach alum, 36, shared her thoughts on whether she'd let her kids be on a reality TV show. Cavallari is mom to sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, plus daughter Saylor, 7, with ex Jay Cutler.

"Well, I would say no until they're 18," she said with a laugh. "Listen, if they want to pursue a career in entertainment when they're 18, absolutely I will support it. But until they're 18, I want them just to be kids."

"It's hard enough being in high school and doing everything that you're doing as a kid, so just focus on that, and we'll cross that bridge when it comes," she added.

While her kids haven't approached Cavallari about reality TV, she said her two sons are currently "obsessed with YouTube stars" and have asked to start their own channel.

"No, we're not doing that," she said. "I don't even put them on Instagram."

"I just try to keep them kids as long as possible," she added.

In August, the mom of three hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story. One fan asked whether the Uncommon James founder was open to having more babies.

"I'm not looking to have more," shared Cavallari.

There was an exception, however, with Cavallari writing, "BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."