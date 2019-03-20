Kristin Cavallari Says Her Kids Inspired Her Little James Clothing Line: 'They're My Fit Models'

When it came to Kristin Cavallari designing her new kids’ clothing line, Little James, she looked no further than her own little ones for inspiration.

“I ask their opinions on everything,” the Very Cavallari star told PEOPLE on Saturday of sons Jaxon Wyatt, 4½, and Camden Jack, 6½, plus daughter Saylor James, 3, during a celebration of her new collection at a Mommy & Me Brunch in Pacific Palisades, California.

“If they don’t like something, I don’t do it. They’re my fit models too,” she explained of her three children with husband Jay Cutler.

The brunch was also attended by Amanda Stanton and Cavallari’s former The Hills cast mates Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who brought along their 17-month-old son Gunner Stone.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag and son Gunner

Cavallari, 32, always wanted to get into “the mommy and baby space,” but it wasn’t until the success of her jewelry line, Uncommon James, that she felt emboldened to branch out.

“It’s so rewarding for me to have complete creative control,” she told PEOPLE of both brands. “And with Little James, the whole point is to marry what parents want their kids to wear and what the kids want to wear.”

“There’s usually a huge gap between the two! I want it be fashion meets function at affordable prices,” Cavallari added.

Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Gunner Pratt

And when it comes to life at home, the former Hills star (who won’t be appearing on the MTV reboot due to a contract with E!) is relishing every minute.

“My kids are at the point where they’re very independent,” she told PEOPLE on Saturday. “But they still want to be sweet and cuddle!”