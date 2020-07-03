Kristin Cavallari's Kids Experience 'Pure Joy' Watching Backyard Fireworks for Fourth of July

The Very Cavallari star's kids — sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, plus daughter Saylor, 4 — celebrated the holiday weekend in style with a series of fireworks in the backyard

Kristin Cavallari's kids are celebrating the Fourth of July like many Americans will be this holiday weekend: with fireworks!

On Thursday, the Very Cavallari star, 33, shared a Boomerang to Instagram showing her kids — sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4 — watching a series of fireworks go off in the backyard. Camden, the oldest, appears the most excited for the display, jumping up and down with his hands in the air while the youngest two sat watching from a brick lamppost.

"Just pure joy 🙌🏻," the television personality and Uncommon James founder captioned the post.

There are a variety of safety protocols that should be followed before setting off fireworks in your own backyard — learn more in this PEOPLE article about how to stay safe this Fourth of July.

Cavallari shares her three children with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, 37. Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce and the end of their 10-year relationship in April with a joint statement on Instagram, saying it was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

It's unclear whether the exes will be spending Independence Day together with the kids, though they did recently come together to celebrate Father's Day on June 21, which Cavallari shared with fans on Instagram.

"Saved the best for last... happy (late) Father's Day to Jay," Cavallari wrote in the caption of a throwback photo of the kids.

"We had a beautiful day yesterday at my new house," Cavallari continued. "Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how."

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the former couple had reached a custody agreement after filing for divorce. Cavallari and Cutler agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year and alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

They will alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas holiday. The agreement also notes that each parent will have the right to two phone calls and two FaceTime or Skype calls per week while the children are with the other parent.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Cavallari had officially moved into a new $5 million Nashville-area estate.

"Right now, Kristin and Jay are 'bird-nesting' in terms of custody, where the kids stay put in one home and the parents rotate in and out," the source explained at the time.

"This new main property would be perfect as a 'nest' for the kids and when it's Jay's turn to be with [them] in the main house, Kristin would happily be able to stay in the second house, which has plenty of privacy from the main house."

"She'd love it if it could work out that way, though it remains to be seen if Jay will agree to that," the source added.

In Cavallari's divorce filing, the reality star said she and Cutler have had issues for the "last several years." According to the documents, Cavallari began looking for a new home as early as November 2019 and said Cutler did not object to her doing so.

In the filing, Cavallari said she told Cutler she had found a new house for herself and their kids, but claimed Cutler refused to release the money from their joint account.