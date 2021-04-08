Kristin Cavallari 'Already Having Those Conversations' with Her Kids About Being in the Public Eye

Kristin Cavallari's kids know not to believe everything they see on the internet.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Lorissa's Kitchen and their new digital platform, Lorissa's List, the 34-year-old reality star and entrepreneur also opened up about how her three children are learning to take news about their mom with a grain of salt.

Cavallari shares three kids — sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and daughter Saylor James, 5 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

"The one good thing with my kids is that because I'm in the public eye — and they see a lot of stuff that's written about me that's not true — I've actually had my kids be like, 'But that didn't happen,' and I'm like, 'I know, see!' " Cavallari tells PEOPLE exclusively. "A lot of this stuff is not real."

"And then I have that conversation with them of like, most of the stuff on the internet is not accurate," she adds. "So I'm already having those conversations with them."

For Cavallari, these conversations she is having with her three children about validity are ones she hopes will similarly ring true when they eventually join social media at an older age.

Calling it an "extension of that conversation," Cavallari details that she is not looking forward to the day her kids join social media, though she knows it will "eventually" happen.

"I think that's hard for kids now, especially because most of what we see on social media is not real," she says. "... We have to raise confident kids now more than ever, because of all of these images that are being thrown at them on a daily basis."

"And especially for a daughter, to compare yourself to these images that you're seeing every day," she adds. "... That stuff makes me nervous."

But, nonetheless, Cavallari wants her children to grow up to be happy and confident in whatever path they choose in life.

"I think that we have a lot of control over our destiny, I really believe that we control our destiny," the Uncommon James founder says. "So if they put their minds to something, they can do whatever they want."

"As long as you're hardworking and you're passionate, you can make anything happen if you really believe that," she continues. "So I just want them to go out into the world and do whatever it is that's gonna make them happy. I don't care what they're doing as long as they're happy."

Cavallari adds: "I think happiness is a choice, so I want to instill that in them."

Cavallari's decision to partner with Lorissa's Kitchen for Lorissa's List came as a no-brainer, as the mother of three and her famiily utilize their products often.

Lorissa's List is an online hub where shoppers can search for the perfect gifts for moms, that are made by moms, ahead of Mother's Day.

As an entrepreneur and mom herself, the Very Cavallari star says it is "very exciting" that Lorissa's List is "putting a spotlight on 40 other mom entrepreneurs that own small businesses."

"I think it's really important to [support] women in general, but really moms supporting moms with their businesses," she adds.