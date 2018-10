Celebrity Mama Bears: Famous Moms Who've Fought Back Against Internet Critics

The Flip or Flop star posted an Instagram photo of a slumber party she was hosting for her daughter’s friends, featuring the 6-year-olds frolicking in the pool and her then-19-month-old son Brayden looking on. Soon enough, commenters ganged up on the newly single mom for letting her son so close to the pool, seemingly without adult supervision. “OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment,” El Moussa replied. “3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this …..!!!!” A follower later clarified her comment as “not hating,” but other fans jumped to El Moussa’s defense, writing, “None of you are perfect!!! Nothing is more hateful than trying to bring a Mom down!!!!”