Kristin Cavallari: I'm Putting My Acting Career on Hold

"I've passed on a couple of things that would have kept me here in L.A. because my fiancé Jay has to be in Chicago, so if I was here, we would never see each other," Cavallari says in Coco Eco magazine's April/May issue.

Image zoom



Vijat Mohindra

Absence makes the heart grow stronger? Not so, says Kristin Cavallari.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since settling in the Windy City with her fiancé, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, the reality star has turned down several acting offers, preferring to focus on her fashion lines that keep her closer to the couple’s home.

“I’ve passed on a couple of things that would have kept me here in L.A. because my fiancé Jay has to be in Chicago, so if I was here, we would never see each other,” Cavallari says in Coco Eco magazine’s April/May issue. “The sacrifices we make for love…”

With a big summer wedding in the works, the pair are planning to make their union permanent. However, other than sharing the season of their nuptials, the future newlyweds are keeping all other details secret.

[cmtest width=”600″ height=”30″]

For now, in place of pursuing her professional career on camera, Cavallari is balancing her designing projects — in addition to her shoe line with Chinese Laundry, the new mom recently launched a jewelry collection — with taking care of her two boys: Cutler and their 8-month-old son Camden Jack.

“It’s easy to get wrapped up in your career and have that be your only focus, and I want my marriage to work and last — and family comes first,” she says. “The design work is great because I can do most of it from Chicago and I have so much fun with it. I love it and it all works out.”

Having quickly bounced back after baby, Cavallari has also been keeping up with her healthy habits that carried her through her pregnancy.

“My dad is a big health-nut so I’ve always tried to be as organic as possible, but when I became pregnant I took it to a whole new level and was even more conscious of what I was putting in my body,” she shares. “I gained 25 pounds which is what I was supposed to gain, and since then I have been choosing more of a plant-based diet. I work out four times a week and just try to live healthy.”

Not only did she shy away from red meat while expecting, but Cavallari, 26, also began to anticipate how she would provide her baby boy with a healthy start to life, too.

“It was more toward the end of my pregnancy that I started thinking about the products I would be buying and using, and started reading labels,” she says. “I don’t want to put anything on [Camden] which has chemicals, and so everything is organic.”

Her rule of thumb? “If you can’t pronounce the name, you should not be eating it. And it’s the same for beauty products as well,” she adds.