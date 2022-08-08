Kristin Cavallari Goes on Dinner Date with Son Camden to Celebrate 10th Birthday: 'Keep Shining'

Kristin Cavallari shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, plus daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 02:30 PM
Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
Photo: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is treating her son to a special night out as he hits double digits!

On Monday, the Very Cavallari star, 35, shared a sweet series of photos from a dinner date with her son Camden Jack, featuring shots from the duo's restaurant outing to celebrate his 10th birthday.

Camden dressed up for the evening out, wearing a suit and tie while his mom sported a silver blazer. Cavallari included two pictures, the first being a selfie of pair giving each other a kiss on the cheek while in the car.

The second picture shows Camden and his mom clinking drinks at the dinner table, the reality star with a glass of red wine and her son with a light pink drink.

"DOUBLE DIGITS! Happy 10th birthday my sweet Cam. You have grown into such an amazing young man. You are kind, smart, funny, talented, laid-back, effortlessly cool, and have the biggest heart out of anyone I know. Keep shining my love. I love you," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Along with Camden, Cavallari and ex Jay Cutler share son Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. The Uncommon James founder announced the pair's separation on Instagram in 2020 after 10 years together. They later finalized their divorce after a rocky legal battle.

Despite her own history with Cutler, Cavallari still wants him to find happiness.

"I hope that he finds someone, I really do," she said on last week's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I mean, I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried. I mean, I really do."

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler. Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock; Jason LaVeris/Getty

Even though she wasn't happy, the Laguna Beach alum can now admit it took her "a few years to actually pull the trigger" and end the marriage.

"It was toxic. I think period, end of story. That's all I kind of need to say," she added on the episode, in which she also noted her family and friends were aware of the relationship's toxicity "forever."

Still, she remains cautious when choosing her words about Cutler: "Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say. If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f---ing tell you but you know, that's their dad and my oldest Googles us now, and I just want to be very careful," said Cavallari. "My mom never said anything bad about my dad growing up and I really respected that, and I want to be that kind of mom."

Related Articles
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Wants Jay Cutler to Be 'Happy' After Divorce: 'I Hope He Gets Remarried'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari's Sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, Give Mom Dating Advice: Date Someone 'A Lot Older'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Shares Snaps from Daughter Saylor's 'Big Day' Getting Her Ears Pierced
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Is 'Happy' About Her Weight Gain, Says She's 'Shocked at How Thin' She Once Was
Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavalleri Share Steamy Kiss in New Video
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Get Married and Share Steamy Kisses in New Uncommon James Ad
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Ready for a Relationship' After Ending Marriage to Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Grown Up' a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I've 'Closed That Chapter'
Kristin Cavallari, Tyler Cameron
Kristin Cavallari Kisses Tyler Cameron on Set of Western-Inspired Photo Shoot for Uncommon James
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari 'Looking Forward' To Spending Holidays at Home in Tennessee with the Kids: Source
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Sports Chic Black Ensemble as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Kristin Cavallari and children skiing
Kristin Cavallari Has a Fun-Filled Family Day on the Slopes During Holiday Trip to Colorado
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Calls Split from Jay Cutler 'Probably the Best Decision I've Ever Made'
kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She's Single After Dates with Chase Rice: 'I Haven't Wanted a Boyfriend'
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Pose Together for First Time During Date Night in Nashville
Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice
Kristin Cavallari & Chase Rice Step Out for PDA-Filled Date Night After Jay Cutler Goes Out with Jana Kramer
JDRF LA 2015 Imagine Gala
Jay Cutler Talks Dating After Kristin Cavallari Split: 'It's Hard as Hell'