Kristin Cavallari Goes on Dinner Date with Son Camden to Celebrate 10th Birthday: 'Keep Shining'

Kristin Cavallari is treating her son to a special night out as he hits double digits!

On Monday, the Very Cavallari star, 35, shared a sweet series of photos from a dinner date with her son Camden Jack, featuring shots from the duo's restaurant outing to celebrate his 10th birthday.

Camden dressed up for the evening out, wearing a suit and tie while his mom sported a silver blazer. Cavallari included two pictures, the first being a selfie of pair giving each other a kiss on the cheek while in the car.

The second picture shows Camden and his mom clinking drinks at the dinner table, the reality star with a glass of red wine and her son with a light pink drink.

"DOUBLE DIGITS! Happy 10th birthday my sweet Cam. You have grown into such an amazing young man. You are kind, smart, funny, talented, laid-back, effortlessly cool, and have the biggest heart out of anyone I know. Keep shining my love. I love you," she captioned the post.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Along with Camden, Cavallari and ex Jay Cutler share son Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. The Uncommon James founder announced the pair's separation on Instagram in 2020 after 10 years together. They later finalized their divorce after a rocky legal battle.

Despite her own history with Cutler, Cavallari still wants him to find happiness.

"I hope that he finds someone, I really do," she said on last week's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I mean, I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried. I mean, I really do."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler. Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock; Jason LaVeris/Getty

Even though she wasn't happy, the Laguna Beach alum can now admit it took her "a few years to actually pull the trigger" and end the marriage.

"It was toxic. I think period, end of story. That's all I kind of need to say," she added on the episode, in which she also noted her family and friends were aware of the relationship's toxicity "forever."

Still, she remains cautious when choosing her words about Cutler: "Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say. If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f---ing tell you but you know, that's their dad and my oldest Googles us now, and I just want to be very careful," said Cavallari. "My mom never said anything bad about my dad growing up and I really respected that, and I want to be that kind of mom."