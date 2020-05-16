Kristin Cavallari Details Parenting and Homeschooling Her 3 Kids amid Jay Cutler Divorce

"I don't normally let my kids sleep with me, but I've been rotating my kid for the last week," Kristin Cavallari said

Kristin Cavallari is sharing how she's been a hands-on mom to her three kids: sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

During an Instagram Live conversation for Revolve with her stylist Dani Michelle on Saturday, the mother of three, 33, detailed her life at home in Nashville amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm at my friend Justin's house right now. We've been together for the entire quarantine time, literally from day 1," Cavallari said, referring to her best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson, with whom she and estranged husband Jay Cutler went on a three-week vacation to the Bahamas in early April.

Weeks after the vacation, Cavallari and Cutler, 37, filed for divorce and announced the end of their 10-year relationship on social media.

"With my kids, it's like alright, what should we do today? We've maxed out every creative idea," the Very Cavallari reality star told her stylist about their daily routine. "I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven't set an alarm since all of this has been going on. It's going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don't know that I can go back to that 5 a.m. lifestyle."

Describing what it's been like for her to parent her kids, Cavallari said she's been trying to spend quality time with each child. "Because of my kids, I get up from anywhere between 6:30 and 8. I don't normally let my kids sleep with me, but I've been rotating my kid for the last week," she said. "It's cute but those are the moments that will never be the same, we'll never get those back. So in that sense, I've been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids."

However, for Cavallari, homeschooling her sons has been "tough" without their teachers. "I will tell you, the no school thing is tough," she said, adding that she's been "attempting to" moonlight as a teacher to Jaxon and Camden. "With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work. I'm like, 'I can't fight with you about doing schoolwork.' It's too hard."

Later, Cavallari said, :My kids are young so that's nice," adding, "My boys are 7 and 6 so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing schoolwork every day but everyone's going a little stir crazy because we really can't go anywhere."

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Cavallari and Cutler had reached a custody agreement. Cutler also agreed to release the funds for Cavallari to purchase her own home, the source said.

Prior to this agreement, Cavallari claimed Cutler was preventing her from buying a new house with her own money unless she agreed to share joint custody with him.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE state that both parties "have entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan that they attest is in the best interest of their minor children and ask the Court to approve and adopt the same as its Order."

Cavallari and Cutler agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year and alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis, according to the documents.

They will alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas holiday. The agreement also notes that each parent will have the right to two phone calls and two FaceTime or Skype calls per week while the children are with the other parent.

Recently, Cavallari celebrated her first Mother's Day following the split. "Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there," she wrote alongside a happy family photo.